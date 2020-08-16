Imperial County hits 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County has officially hit more than 10,000 cases.

New numbers from The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirms the total now sits at 10,058.

Courtesy: ICPHD

There is also 257 total coronavirus deaths in the county.

Courtesy: ICPHD

The number of active cases continues to decline, while the number of patients considered recovered increased. Nearly 9,000 patients have recovered.

Courtesy: ICPHD

Over 53,000 patients have been tested and there are 890 active cases.