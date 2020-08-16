Imperial County hits 10,000 COVID-19 cases
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County has officially hit more than 10,000 cases.
New numbers from The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirms the total now sits at 10,058.
There is also 257 total coronavirus deaths in the county.
The number of active cases continues to decline, while the number of patients considered recovered increased. Nearly 9,000 patients have recovered.
Over 53,000 patients have been tested and there are 890 active cases.
