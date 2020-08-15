Teachers resign days before start of in-person learning

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Teachers in one Phoenix school district say they're facing three options: return to classroom learning, go on medical leave, or resign.

As of Friday, the Queen Creek Education Association Union Leader and seven fellow teachers took the third option, putting in resignations Friday morning.

Their reasoning: the district doesn't have a clear plan to keep teachers and students safe when classroom learning starts Monday.

The district is in Maricopa County which doesn't meet benchmarks outlined by state health officials for opening classrooms.

Although masks are required, there are eleven exemptions.

Jake Frantz a Union Leader with the Queen Creek Education Association handed in his resignation letter for the district's lack of health concern.

"It was going to be a difficult year no matter what, but to have to sit there and get our district to listen to the bare minimum health recommendations, it's just not an environment I can teach in," Frantz said.

So far, the majority of Queen Creek teachers are reporting to work Monday, and the district says most parents are on board, too.

Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed his support for educators at a press conference Thursday.

"I support the principals. I support the superintendents. And I support the parents. I know they have the best interest of the kids," Gov. Ducey explained. "At heart. And so do the teachers."

"It is prime conditions for this to spread," Frantz stated.

For the teachers who have resigned they say with 9,000 students expected, their major concern is the lack of class size limits.

And, the district is holding teachers liable for damages, fining them about $2,000 to leave, adding that until the district replaces them, they can't work for another district.