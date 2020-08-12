ATV caught fire inside a garage in Yuma

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) burned inside of a garage on Tuesday.

The Yuma Fire Department says the fire occurred at the 3600 block of South Hinckley Drive at approximately 11:15 a.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, it found smoke coming from the garage. When firefighters opened the garage door, it found a quad ATV on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and the ATV was removed from the garage.

Crews were able to stop the fire before it spread anywhere else. The vehicle sustained significant damage.

YFD says no injuries were reported.

YFD continues to investigate the cause of the fire.