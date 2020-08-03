Yuma Regional Medical Center to eliminate 30+ positions

Top Stories

Hospital says layoffs to affect a small percentage of its workforce

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced Monday it will eliminate more than two dozen positions.

The layoffs come as YRMC sees a drop in hospitalizations. A hospital spokesperson says it's a trend felt my hospitals nationwide. More and more people now receive care in outpatient settings.

“We have proactively taken steps to minimize this impact as much as possible and have worked diligently to protect and support our employees – the people who make all we do possible,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, YRMC President and CEO.

In all, the hospital will cut 34 positions. YRMC says most of the layoffs affect those in support roles, and are not directly responsible for patient care.

Dr. Treschel says those being laid off are only a small percentage of the hospital's more than 2,500-person staff. He says it's hard nonetheless.

“This is a decision that, while vital, is also incredibly difficult because these are people who are highly respected for their positive contributions,” said the doctor.

“While this is a hard day for all of us, we believe these reductions position us well for our future, without the need to make further reductions," he continued.

The hospital will offer affected employees a severance package, job transition assistance, and access to counseling. All will be eligible for rehire.

YRMC says the layoffs will impact neither the quality of care patients receive at the hospital, nor the services available to the community.

“As the healthcare landscape and needs of our community continue to evolve, we are focused on innovating new solutions to advance and enhance the delivery of quality care for our patients, when and where they need it,” Dr. Trenschel said.