President Trump says stimulus check could be higher than $1,200

(KYMA, KECY)-Congressional leaders and the White House fail to reach a coronavirus stimulus deal.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he wants the next coronavirus relief package to be "very generous," with payments to Americans to potentially be more than $1,200.

In an interview with ABC affiliated KMID in Texas, Trump says, "It may go higher than that, actually. I'd like to see it be very high because I love the people," he said. "I want the people to get it."

NBC News says Trump did not elaborate on how much he is eyeing for the direct payments but said his next priorities for his future relief measures are those payments and an eviction moratorium. He said Congress could take care of other issues "later," acknowledging that Republicans and Democrats are "so far apart" on other significant matters.

On Monday, the Senate Republican stimulus plan proposed up to $1,200 per person, however, negotiators from both parties didn't reach a deal.

In May, Democrats passed legislation that included $1,200 in direct payments, with a similar structure to what was implemented in March.

"We don't have an agreement on anything," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters after a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

On Thursday, Pelosi said Republicans offered a short-term extension of the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit, but Democrats rejected the offer that would include an additional one-week extension.

They say they are not interested in a short-term fix, rather the assurance of ongoing federal benefits.

The payments end Friday.