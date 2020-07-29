Quechan Casino reopens after more than four months

Top Stories

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Quechan Casino is ready to welcome customers in phase one of their reopening process.

Kyle Gawthorp, executive director of marketing for Quechan Casino and Resort, says some slot machines are off to ensure social distancing is being followed.

Gawthorp explains the poker tables will be open with a new contactless system in place. The player can buy-in, but the dealer will be handling all the chips in terms of betting. In blackjack, the cards will now be dealt face-up.

"The dealer will ask for what the wager is. The dealer will move the chips into the wager area," Gawthorp stated. "Cards in blackjack are normally not dealt face-up, but we're dealing cards face-up so guests don't have to touch the cards."

Ironwood Steakhouse, the bar, and the Gila Blend Food Court are also part of phase one. The resort, Ocotillo Buffet, and Sidewinders restaurant are not included in this first phase.

Just like Paradise Casino, masks are required, and social distancing is enforced. Smoking is not allowed inside the casino during phase one.

