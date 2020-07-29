Coronavirus cases and deaths keep rising in Sonora

Top Stories

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-On Tuesday evening, health officials confirm 259 new coronavirus cases along with 30 deaths.

San Luis Rio Colorado did not have new cases, but two deaths were reported in the municipal.

For the past 3 months, Hermosillo continues to take the lead with the highest cases followed by Cajeme.

Despite the rise in cases and deaths, the governor of Sonora said the municipal was under 'orange light.'

Since March 16, 13,711 people have recovered from the virus. 1,493 patients remain hospitalized. With the new cases, Sonora now stands at 18, 119 cases, along with 1,725 deaths.