YRMC delivery room makes Newsweek’s list of best maternity care

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you're thinking about starting or expanding your family, we have a great place in Yuma to do so. Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) recently topped Newsweek's list of best maternity hospitals of the year.

The health and safety of mother and baby is the top priority for any family with a newborn on the way, YRMC now can claim the honor of best labor and delivery department in the state of Arizona.

Excellent news for expecting mothers in Yuma CXounty - YRMC is one out of two hospitals in the state of Arizona recognized for excellence in maternity care.

Dorie Rush is the Administrative Director of Women and Children Services.

“We were recognized for being one of the top maternity hospitals in the nation by Newsweek. This is based on leapfrog data which is an organization that we submit data to and they collect all the data from the hospitals that are part of their organization and then compare it,” she said.

Rush says data indicates YRMC has found the equation for excellent care for mother and child alike.

“I think one of the reasons that we're able to establish this and meet all of these quality measures is because we do have a very collaborative team between the nursing department and the medical department between the obstetricians, the pediatricians, the nursing," she explained.

The hospital follows strict protocols that allow it to achieve low rates of c-section, episiotomy, and early elective deliveries.

“We are unique in our sense and our obstetrical area that we have such collaborative effort so we're able to adopt these key drivers and get the outcomes that ensure our patients are safely taken care of.”

Rush says those outcomes make YRMC an excellent place to welcome a new baby into the world.

“The number one reason is that we do put patients first, and you know our goal is to ensure that they do receive safe care we do follow the evidence-based practice guidelines that are out there by our by our organizations and we are very compassionate, and we strive to make sure that we have healthy moms and healthy babies every day,” Rush added.

Rush encourages mothers-to-be to do their homework so they can be sure they've selected the right hospital to meet their, and their babies', needs.

“So do the research and find out and I get a lot of phone calls myself, I know community relations does too and, and if there's ever anybody that you know has questions or wants more information then absolutely they can feel free to reach out to us and I'd be happy to answer any questions that anybody may have before they come in and have their baby,” Rush said.

Shay Medical Center in Scottsdale Arizona was also recognized for its outstanding delivery room.