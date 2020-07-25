Skip to Content
today at 1:07 pm
Published 12:59 pm

Regis Philbin dead at 88

Television icon was best known for "Live" and "Who Wants to be a Millionaire"

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) - Beloved television host Regis Philbin passed away Friday night at his New York home.

Philbin is best known as the host of "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee" alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. He was also the original host of the popular game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

Philbin was born in the Bronx in 1931. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, he joined the Navy. He later began his television career in 1950 as a page at the "Tonight Show." He rose to fame as Joey Bishop's sidekick on "The Joey Bishop Show."

In 2010, People was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters' Hall of Fame. He holds the Guinness World Record for most hours on TV.

Friends, fans, and former colleagues expressed their shock and sadness on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Hoda Kotb, who also worked alongside Kathie Lee Gifford for years, sent this message:

Iconic TV journalist Maria Shriver also shared her respect for Philbin.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took the news with a mixture of grief, respect, and comedy.

The TV host was a lifelong New York Mets fan. The team mourned his loss.

Philbin was 88 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Joy, and four children.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

