Regis Philbin dead at 88

Television icon was best known for "Live" and "Who Wants to be a Millionaire"

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) - Beloved television host Regis Philbin passed away Friday night at his New York home.

Philbin is best known as the host of "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee" alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. He was also the original host of the popular game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

Philbin was born in the Bronx in 1931. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, he joined the Navy. He later began his television career in 1950 as a page at the "Tonight Show." He rose to fame as Joey Bishop's sidekick on "The Joey Bishop Show."

In 2010, People was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters' Hall of Fame. He holds the Guinness World Record for most hours on TV.

Friends, fans, and former colleagues expressed their shock and sadness on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Hoda Kotb, who also worked alongside Kathie Lee Gifford for years, sent this message:

Heartbroken. We will miss you regis 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/kB8oag8BFO — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 25, 2020

Iconic TV journalist Maria Shriver also shared her respect for Philbin.

Regis was a legendary figure in TV. There was no one like him. I used to love watching him. He was always up, always genuine, always real. God bless, Regis. #ripregis #RegisPhilbin https://t.co/mJyWwT9FJ4 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 25, 2020

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took the news with a mixture of grief, respect, and comedy.

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

The TV host was a lifelong New York Mets fan. The team mourned his loss.

We are sad to learn about the passing of TV icon and fellow New Yorker, Regis Philbin. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIpYDgzPMc — New York Mets (@Mets) July 25, 2020

Philbin was 88 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Joy, and four children.