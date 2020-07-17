Sonora nearing 14,000 COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials confirm 13,942 COVID-19 cases with 1,377 deaths statewide.

Health officials confirm 382 new cases and 20 deaths in Sonora.

From those new cases reported, 27 belong to San Luis Rio Colorado (SLRC) municipality. One death was also reported in SLRC.

Since March 16, 1,069 cases and 146 deaths have been confirmed in SLRC.

The Sonoran Health Secretary, Enrique Clausen Iberri reiterates the community to keep wearing a face mask to save lives.

"I ask you a favor, do not give up with the use of masks," says Clausen in a video conference call Thursday.

On Wednesday, Clausen said the best vaccine to combat COVID-19 is to stay home. He expressed his frustration how pharmacies were selling medications at a higher price, when he knows many Sonorans can't afford it.

