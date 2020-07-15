Hackers hit Twitter’s most famous users

Top Stories

Tech billionaires, a one former president, and a presidential candidate among the targets - NBC's Dan Scheneman reports

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Bill Gates, Elon Musk, President Barack Obama, and Vice President Joe Biden are just a few of the high-profile Twitter accounts targeted by a massive hack.



"It has all the classic elements of a scam they're using this to transfer their money over to this account" says Dylan Byers, NBC News' senior media reporter.

Each of the tweets urges users to send bitcoin to a specific address.



"With the promise they will be paid back double instead that money is being withdrawn" says Byers.

NBC News reports at least several hundred people responded, sending in hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Twitter released a statement saying:

"We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it." Twitter statement on high-profile hack



"The greater issue here of course is shows a huge security flaw in a social network " says Byers.

A social network used by entertainers, business leaders...not to mention the President of the United States.