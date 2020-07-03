Sonoran Health Secretary Enrique Clausen tests positive for coronavirus

Top Stories

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Single day spike of 410 new coronavirus cases in Sonora, total tally climbs to 9,386.

Deaths continue to rise in Sonora. On Thursday evening, health officials reported 41 new deaths.

Since March 16, the death toll stands at 950.

Confirmed Cases Discarded Cases Mild Symptoms Recovered Patients Hospitalized Critical Condition Serious Condition Stable Condition 9,386 5,703 6,196 1,280 960 66 666 228

According to the Governor of Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich, she says Sonora's Health Secretary, Enrique Clausen has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I have been informed by Health Secretary Enrique Clausen that he has tested positive for # COVID19, he will follow the medical protocol. I wish your prompt recovery dear Enrique, our prayers with you. Having been in contact with the Secretary, as a preventive measure I will put myself in isolation and in the next few days I will be tested," Pavlovich said.

