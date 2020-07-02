300+ new cases of coronavirus in Imperial County

Top Stories

Death toll reached 100

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County's coronavirus numbers continued to climb Thursday, surpassing 6,800 cases.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 301 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 6,824. It also reported 3 more deaths, for a total of 100. In addition, the number of active cases grew by more than 250.

The spike in new cases comes less than 24-hours after Imperial County paused its reopening plans, and closed non-essential businesses in an attempt to slow the virus's spread.

Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Thursday, July 2 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 6,824 +301 Patients Tested 33,924 +1,197 Active Cases 1229 +257 Recovered 5,495 +41 Deaths 100 +3 *Numbers updated as of July 1, 2020 - 11:30 a.m.

California now has more than 241,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for killing nearly 6,200 people statewide.