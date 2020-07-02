Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 2:15 pm

300+ new cases of coronavirus in Imperial County

MGN

Death toll reached 100

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County's coronavirus numbers continued to climb Thursday, surpassing 6,800 cases.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 301 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 6,824. It also reported 3 more deaths, for a total of 100. In addition, the number of active cases grew by more than 250.

The spike in new cases comes less than 24-hours after Imperial County paused its reopening plans, and closed non-essential businesses in an attempt to slow the virus's spread.

[Related Story: Imperial County returns to stage one, says outbreaks have not been correlated to retail stores]

Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Thursday, July 2 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases6,824+301
Patients Tested33,924+1,197
Active Cases1229+257
Recovered5,495+41
Deaths100+3
*Numbers updated as of July 1, 2020 - 11:30 a.m.

California now has more than 241,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for killing nearly 6,200 people statewide.

[Related Story: California Coronavirus]
Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply