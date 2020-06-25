Border agents seize $139K in meth at Interstate 8 checkpoint

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents discovered 47 packages of methamphetamine at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8.

U.S. Customs and Border (CBP) Protection say a man was arrested last Saturday for allegedly transporting meth in his vehicle.

Agents say the man driving a red Chrysler minivan was sent to secondary after a canine alerted to his vehicle.

While agents searched the vehicle, they found packages of meth hidden inside the back seats and on the rear quarter panels.







CBP says the drugs weighed more than 60 pounds and have an estimated street value of $139,000. However, agents also found over $2,000 in an envelope in the compartment under the front passenger seat.

The 28-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, was arrested for controlled substance violations.

The vehicle, drugs, and cash were seized.