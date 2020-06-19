Fourth of July fireworks in Yuma, drive-up event

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The City of Yuma finds another way to celebrate our nation's independence.

Due to social distancing safety measures, the 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will be a drive-up event.

The event will be Saturday, July 4, after sundown at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex (PAAC), located at 1700 E. 8th St.

This will be a 20-minute fireworks display that begin approximately 8:45 p.m.

“The PAAC is ideal because of the large amount of open space around it,” noted Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton, the interim director of Parks and Recreation. “We imagine a number of Yumans will want to grab some takeout from their favorite local restaurant, then find a parking space in any of the surrounding areas from downtown to the Yuma Palms area and enjoy the fireworks.”

The City of Yuma has previously held fireworks at the Ray Kroc Complex and Desert Sun Stadium. However, with tall trees in the accompanying parking lot and residential neighborhoods nearby, the City staff believed the PAAC would be more convenient for a drive-up event.

