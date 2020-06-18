Yuma County and other towns mandating public mask wearing

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A proclamation, by Yuma County, to make mask wearing mandatory in all public spaces, goes into effect immediately. This is anywhere in Yuma County that is not a part of any city lines.

You will have to wear a cloth face covering or face mask to cover your nose and mouth while out in public. Face coverings are not required when at home or alone in a vehicle. You also do not have to wear a mask when you are around people you live with or exercising outdoors alone. You do not need to wear a mask while you’re eating or swimming.

Meanwhile in the City of Yuma, Mayor Doug Nicholls, announced a special city council meeting tomorrow at 2 P.M. They will talk about any possible mandate within city limits. They are also taking comments from the public. You can email them at publiccomment@yumaaz.Gov.

“Locally, we haven't done anything that was restricted to the average citizen. Well, this would be and so, not to enter into it lightly. I think it's worth the discussion of the full council, everyone's opinion everyone's wisdom to coalesce into a directive that then would be for me to execute on a proclamation,” said Doug Nicholls, Mayor of Yuma.

In the City of San Luis, a similar proclamation was initiated. Vice Mayor Maria C. Cruz tells 13 On Your Side, there will be a two-week grace period before law enforcement starts cracking down on people not wearing masks. The public can use this as an educational phase.

“For us it was a victory. This was something that was very much needed. And we support and are appreciative of our Governor for allowing us to move forward with this, that we have been wanting. Since our numbers have been increasing at a dramatic number, rate,” Vice Mayor Cruz explained.

Somerton is also following suit.

Coming up tonight at 10 on 13 On Your Side - Hear from the Yuma County Public Health Department on the importance of wearing a mask during the steady spike in coronavirus cases.