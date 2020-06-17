Paradise Casino reopens, reaches full capacity

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Paradise Casino reopened its doors to players and visitors today. The casino overhauled the entire game floor to enhance social distancing efforts.

Masks are not required to enter but are encouraged. You can wear a mask from home but the casino will provide masks and gloves to guests.

All employees will undergo a screening at the beginning of every shift and wearing masks at all times.

Paradise also implementing a sanitation team to solely focus on ensuring casino floor cleanliness.

Charles B. Montague sr. is the CEO of p\Paradise Casino.

“We put them in fours and threes throughout the floor, spread the floor out so we don't have the traditional banks I go to casinos are doing.”

One visitor loves the new arrangement of the casino floor.

“I think that's what they had to do. I think they had no choice. I mean the coronavirus made them have no choice. And I'm enjoying it I'm enjoying myself here, I'm enjoying the distance scene of the machines, absolutely spot on.”

Around the casino you will also find additional hand sanitizer stations.

The casino is asking that you do not visit if you’re experiencing flu like symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.