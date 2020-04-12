Yuma County confirms first coronavirus death

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed the first death due to coronavirus Sunday night.

There are currently 20 confirmed cases county-wide, and the illness has taken one life.

The patient was a female in her 80’s with underlying health conditions.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the patient,” Yuma County Public Health Services District Director Diana Gomez said. “We’ve all seen reports of outbreak-related deaths in other states and countries, but this Yuma County death reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak.” Yuma County Government

Yuma County has not released information on recovered individuals. On Aprill 11 they released a statement explaining why information on recoveries has not been released.

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases 20 Total patients tested 467 Total deaths 1 Female Patients 7 35% Male Patients 13 65% Patients ages 0-17 0 18-39 8 40% 40-59 6 30% 60+ 6 30%

Arizona currently has 3,359 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 115 deaths.

