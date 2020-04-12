Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 12:39 pm

Imperial County confirmed cases at 87

Branded-Coronavirus-860x484

59 active, County reports no additional deaths

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) announced eight additional cases of coronavirus Saturday evening.

This brings the total of cases to 87. Of those, ICPHD says 59 are considered active cases and 25 have recovered.

[Related: Coronavirus Cases in California]


Coronavirus in Imperial County

Positive Cases87
Patients Tested675
Active Cases59
Recovered25
Deaths3

Coronavirus / Imperial County Coronavirus / News

Ericka Conant

Ericka Conant has served as a Digital Content Producer since October 2019. Originally from El Centro, she calls the Desert Southwest her home.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply