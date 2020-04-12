Imperial County confirmed cases at 87

Top Stories

59 active, County reports no additional deaths

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) announced eight additional cases of coronavirus Saturday evening.

This brings the total of cases to 87. Of those, ICPHD says 59 are considered active cases and 25 have recovered.

Coronavirus in Imperial County