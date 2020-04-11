Yuma County clarifies release of coronavirus recovery information

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County has responded to concerns about recoveries of those reported to have coronavirus (COVID-19) in the County.

In order to ease the confusion, the county has released the following information regarding their reporting methods.

In a statement, Yuma County asks the public to consider the following:

We align much of our reporting to mirror the Arizona Department of Health Services and we actually provide a little more local insight on our graphic. Yuma County Government

The County explains there is currently no way to report an absolute exact "recovered" due largely to a number of variables, such as:

1 - Many people recovering do so while isolating at home. Once they feel they have recovered from the symptoms they have no obligation to report back and they would also need to visit a healthcare provider to examine them.

2 - As we all know, testing is in limited supply and is why tests are reserved for Healthcare Providers and those in the High Risk Category. To fully assess that a person has recovered, an accurate examination would include testing to verify.

