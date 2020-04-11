Two new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus.
There are now 20 cases county-wide, though the illness has not caused any deaths to date.
Numbers indicate the latest patients are a male and a female. One is in the 18-49 age range, and the other is in the the in the 40-59 age range.
386 people have been tested, up 26 from yesterday's County update.
Yuma County has not released information on recovered individuals.
Coronavirus in Yuma County
|Total confirmed cases
|20
|Total patients tested
|412
|Total deaths
|0
|Female Patients
|7
|35%
|Male Patients
|13
|65%
|Patients ages 0-17
|0
|18-39
|8
|39%
|40-59
|6
|28%
|60+
|6
|33%
Arizona currently has 3,393 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 108 deaths.
