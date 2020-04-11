Skip to Content
Two new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus.

There are now 20 cases county-wide, though the illness has not caused any deaths to date.

Numbers indicate the latest patients are a male and a female. One is in the 18-49 age range, and the other is in the the in the 40-59 age range.

386 people have been tested, up 26 from yesterday's County update.

Yuma County has not released information on recovered individuals.

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases20
Total patients tested412
Total deaths0
Female Patients735%
Male Patients1365%
Patients ages 0-170
18-39839%
40-59628%
60+633%

Arizona currently has 3,393 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 108 deaths.

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in the Desert Southwest.

