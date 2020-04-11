Two new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus.

There are now 20 cases county-wide, though the illness has not caused any deaths to date.

Numbers indicate the latest patients are a male and a female. One is in the 18-49 age range, and the other is in the the in the 40-59 age range.

386 people have been tested, up 26 from yesterday's County update.

Yuma County has not released information on recovered individuals.

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases 20 Total patients tested 412 Total deaths 0 Female Patients 7 35% Male Patients 13 65% Patients ages 0-17 0 18-39 8 39% 40-59 6 28% 60+ 6 33%

Arizona currently has 3,393 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 108 deaths.

