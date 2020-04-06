Mexicali residents donate two capsules to transport COVID-19 patients to hospital

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Mexicali residents support the general hospital in this pandemic by donating two transportation capsules to transfer patients diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The members of the Blue Zone Civil Association used plastic and PVC tubes to build transportation capsules to further protect medical staff from the coronavirus.

With the help of three people, the project took them approximately four hours, with a cost of less than $20.

The transportation capsules were donated to the general hospital where the largest number of coronavirus patients in Mexicali are seen.

The leader of the Blue Zone Luis Peralta invited others to join this project and continue supporting the city's public hospitals that are currently fighting the pandemic.

Other transportation capsules are expected to be perfected to the specifications of the hospital's medical staff to have better functionality.