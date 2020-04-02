First coronavirus death reported in Imperial County

Top Stories

Read on for ways to flatten the curve

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial County resident has died due to complications of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is the first such death reported in the Imperial County.

The Imperial County Public Health Department reports the resident was an elderly adult with underlying health conditions.

The person was recently diagnosed and was being treated in a San Diego hospital.

Investigations have found the patient had minimal local community exposure and spent time in residences in both Imperial County and near

Mexicali, Baja California.

There have now been 43 positive coronavirus cases in the Imperial

County— six of whom have recovered and are no longer in isolation.

The county is not releasing any further information on the patient.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Imperial County Health Officer, Stephen Munday.

“Any loss of life is tragic, but this is particularly sobering. While most cases of COVID-19 exhibit mild or moderate symptoms, this tragic death underscores the urgent need for everyone to practice, without fail, the orders that have been outlined in the local and State Health Officer orders. These orders are not only intended to slow the spread of illness for everyone in our community but are designed to protect residents who are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious illness, including elderly persons and those with underlying health conditions.” Dr. Stephen Munday

All residents in Imperial County are strongly encouraged to:



• Stay at home. Limit trips out only for essential tasks (e.g., grocery shopping,

medication pick-up, reporting to work if you are designated an essential employee).

• Practice social and physical distancing by staying at least six feet away from others to

lessen the chances of getting sick.

• Those at higher risk are encouraged to arrange for someone to deliver groceries and

other needed items and try to maintain least a two-week supply of medication on

hand.

• Wash your hands frequently, especially before eating or before touching your face.

• Avoid being around sick people.