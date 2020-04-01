Somerton’s mayor message to the community on ‘stay-at-home’ order

Top Stories

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Mayor of Somerton, Gerardo "Jerry" Anaya would like to remind the community to stay home unless you need to pick up prescriptions or groceries.

Mayor Gerardo Anaya issued the following message on Facebook on Tuesday:

"Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey’s “Stay at Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” Executive Order begins at 5:00 pm today. We are all ordered to stay home except to engage in essential services and activities.

You can still pick up prescriptions, get groceries (One person, one cart!), and handle essential business. Walking and bike riding, while practicing social distancing is encouraged for mental health.

Somerton is a tight-knit community that looks out for each other. We will all do our part to #flattenthecurve to slow the spread of COVID-19. Together we are Somerton Strong, the best little city in Arizona."

#StopCovid19Yuma #Yumankindness