Crocs donating shoes to healthcare workers and first responders

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY)- Crocs is donating a free pair of shoes to healthcare workers and first responders to fight the coronavirus crisis.

It's a new program called 'a free pair for healthcare' and you can get yours here.

Starbucks announced Wednesday they are giving free coffee to first responders and healthcare workers, click here to learn more.

"If you’re a healthcare professional in need of our easy-to-clean, comfortable Crocs shoes, we’ve got you taken care of," said Crocs.

A message from the CEO said:

We are in the business of comfort and our goal is simple – to help everyone be comfortable in their own shoes. To join the efforts to protect our employees, customers and public health, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close all company-owned Crocs retail and outlet locations in North America through April 2nd, 2020.