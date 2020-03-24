Mexicali rejects plans for US-owned brewery

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-The federal government has rejected the construction of a massive, US-owned brewery in Mexicali.

With 27,973 votes against the installation of the Constellation Brands brewer, people from Mexicali managed to get the federal government to cancel the water permits for the company that had plans of opening next year.

36,781 people participated over the weekend, with 23% agreeing it should be completed, compared to 76.1% who disagreed.

For four years the state government approved the construction of the brewery. Activists in favor of water have denounced that the approval of the project is a danger because it will generate a shortage of vital liquid in the future.

This issue has generated divided opinions. The business sector in Mexico has expressed that this type of consultation threatens foreign investment and increases the economic risk for the country.

In a statement, the brewing company said they are willing to negotiate with the government.