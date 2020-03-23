Coronavirus scams targeting Arizona

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY)-Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Senator Kyrsten Sinema are teaming up to remind Arizona seniors to be on the lookout for new coronavirus scams.

The Attorney's General Office said they have seen an increase in scams, including shopping thieves, door-to-door sanitization services, robocalls, official-looking phishing emails, and government impostor scams on the rise as scammers try to gain access to bank accounts.

"This is a vulnerable time for many and we can't overlook the mental and emotional impact self-isolation can have on us all," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "Now, more than ever, it's important for Arizonans to remain in regular phone contact with their parents, grandparents, and other seniors to ensure their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs are being met."

“Arizonans should stay alert and look out for one another during this difficult time. For up-to-date coronavirus information, all Arizonans should listen to government scientists and specialists; they are experts and will help you stay safe, healthy, and calm,” said Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website.

If you need a complaint form sent to you, you can contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431.