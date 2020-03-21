Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Imperial County

Top Stories

Imperial County total up to six

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County has announced two more positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

This comes after the county announced four positive cases on March 20.

The Imperial County Public Health Department says the two cases are travel related, attributed to a positive case outside of the United States.

The County has not specified which country.

The two individuals are a couple. They are not currently being treated at a hospital and are in home isolation.

The County says these two additional cases now bring the Imperial County cases positive for COVID-19 to six.

"Public health staff is working around the clock with our healthcare providers to make sure those who meet the criteria for testing are able to access the test. As we conduct more testing, we expect to find additional positive cases in our community. " Dr. Stephen Munday, County Health Officer.

Dr. Munday stresses the importance of following governor Newsom's orders to stay at home and social distancing to limit the spread of disease.

Follow KYMA's continuing coronavirus coverage here.