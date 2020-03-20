Yuma school closures extended by one week

Top Stories

All schools closed through April 10

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman today announced a two-week extension for all AZ school closures.

This extends Yuma County school closures by a week.

Ducey originally announced all Arizona schools would close on March 15. Since then, all schools in Yuma have been projected to remain closed through April 3.

Now Ducey and Hoffman are extending school school closures through Friday, April 10.

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE.

Both have announced they will continue to provide updates and guidance concerning this topic, and whether there will be a need to continue school closures beyond April 10.

“Our goal is to get kids safely back in the classroom as soon as possible while providing parents and educators certainty so they can plan and make decisions,” – Gov. Doug Doucey

Superintendent Hoffman insists they will continue to work closely with school administrators to provide families with resources to navigate the impacts of school closures.

In their letter, Ducey and Hoffman urge schools to follow a list of guidelines. Included are having learning opportunities available through online resources or materials that can be sent home.

