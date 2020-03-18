FAA: Air traffic controller potentially tests positive for Coronavirus in Las Vegas

Top Stories

LAS VEGAS (KYMA, KECY) - The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas is temporarily closing after the Federal Aviation Administration said an air traffic controller potentially tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The FAA said Wednesday the Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control has assumed control of the airspace. The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved.

The FAA said the air traffic system is a resilient system with multiple backups in place, adding that this shift in operational control is a regular execution of a longstanding contingency plan to ensure continued operations. Each facility across the country has a similar plan that has been updated and tested in recent years.

The FAA said the safety of its staff and the traveling public is their top priority, and that their controllers, inspectors and others with critical safety or security sensitive roles are essential components of our national airspace.

The FAA continues to maintain close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders during this situation.