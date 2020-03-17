Catholics suspend mass, other religious gatherings in Mexicali

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)- Churches in Mexicali have suspended mass and other religious gatherings due to the concerns of coronavirus.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the bishop is seeking to protect the community by cancelling Sunday masses. They will broadcast them on social media and other platforms.

It will be broadcast from the Cathedral of Mexicali every day at 7:00 p.m., including Sundays, on the Facebook of the page of the Diocese of Mexicali, on Dimetv (Diocese of Mexicali Television) and on YouTube Diocese of Mexicali.

The bishop, José Isidro Guerrero, calls on the population to remain calm and take hygiene measures.

The parish offices will continue to be open during their corresponding hours.