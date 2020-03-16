Canada closing borders due to coronavirus

Top Stories

U.S. citizens exempt from ban ‘for the moment'

(KYMA, KECY)- Canada is closing the borders to non-citizens due to coronavirus.

CNBC reports Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said while noting that the ban, “for the moment,” does not apply to U.S. citizens.

“We will be denying entry to Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents,” Trudeau said.

“This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and, at this time, U.S. citizens.”

Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Trudeau has no symptoms, but has been in isolation since last week as a precautionary measure, reported CNBC.

