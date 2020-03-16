Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 10:40 am

Arizona ranks number one in #toiletpapercrisis

Screen Shot 2020-03-16 at 10.32.19 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Arizona ranked as the top state most concerned about toilet paper, according to healthtrends.com.

Results were based on geotagged Twitter data in the last two weeks that tracked discussion about toilet paper and the "panic buying" that has occurred amid coronavirus fears.

This includes hashtags such as #toiletpaperpanic and #toilet

The top 10 states were as follows:

1. Arizona

2. Wyoming

3. Utah

4. Nevada

5. Idaho

6. Hawaii

7. Colorado

8. New Mexico

9. California

10. Maine

Coronavirus / Coronavirus: Important Information / News

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply