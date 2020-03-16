Arizona ranks number one in #toiletpapercrisis

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Arizona ranked as the top state most concerned about toilet paper, according to healthtrends.com.

Results were based on geotagged Twitter data in the last two weeks that tracked discussion about toilet paper and the "panic buying" that has occurred amid coronavirus fears.

This includes hashtags such as #toiletpaperpanic and #toilet

The top 10 states were as follows:

1. Arizona

2. Wyoming

3. Utah

4. Nevada

5. Idaho

6. Hawaii

7. Colorado

8. New Mexico

9. California

10. Maine