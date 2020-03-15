All Arizona schools closed due to virus

Top Stories

School Closures Will Take Effect Beginning March 16

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The office of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the closing of all Arizona Schools.

Schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27.

Doug Ducey, along with Superintendent Kathy Hoffman released an open letter to Arizona Families and schools, saying deliberations have been ongoing as the virus has progressed.

“The health and safety of all our students is our top priority, and we’ve worked hard to keep our school doors open — schools provide important services and many families rely on them for nutrition, access to health care and in order to do their own jobs,” Superintendent Kathy Hoffman



Ducey also called for educators to provide continued learning opportunities for students while there is no in-person instruction.

