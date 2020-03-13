Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 9:11 am
Published 9:10 am

Knott’s Berry Farm closes until the end of month due to coronavirus

knotss

(KYMA, KECY)-Knott's Berry Farm is the next theme park to close starting Saturday because of the coronavirus.

The park announced Friday the closure will take effect through the end of the month.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our properties, we believe this is the right decision for our guests, associates, and community,” park officials said in a statement.

KTLA 5 reports guests who have already purchased tickets or booked hotel rooms during the closure period are able to request refunds.

To request re-funds or re-bookings contact info@knotts.com.

Coronavirus / News / State & Regional News

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply