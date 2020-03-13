Knott’s Berry Farm closes until the end of month due to coronavirus

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY)-Knott's Berry Farm is the next theme park to close starting Saturday because of the coronavirus.

The park announced Friday the closure will take effect through the end of the month.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our properties, we believe this is the right decision for our guests, associates, and community,” park officials said in a statement.

KTLA 5 reports guests who have already purchased tickets or booked hotel rooms during the closure period are able to request refunds.

To request re-funds or re-bookings contact info@knotts.com.