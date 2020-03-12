Skip to Content
Yuma Sector arrests two men smuggling almost $100k in cash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Two men were arrested Monday night after Border Patrol agents found nearly $100,000 in unreported cash in the vehicle.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a 61-year-old man and a 20-year-old were driving from Los Angeles to Nogales, Mexico when agents stopped the vehicle on the Interstate 10 freeway near Tom Wells Road.

Agents said a search of the vehicle led them to the discovery of the cash.

After questioning the men, they told agents the money was picked up form a warehouse in Los Angeles.

The money and vehicle were seized.

