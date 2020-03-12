NAFEC Air Show is cancelled

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Naval Air Facility in El Centro Air Show has been cancelled.

The Blue Angels were scheduled to originally fly Saturday, March 14.

NAF El Centro said the show is cancelled due to the spreading of the coronavirus COVID-19. The decision was made Thursday morning by base leadership, in consultation with Navy Region Southwest, and the Department of Defense.

“This call was not easy to make, but given our current environment and with the safety and health of our audience as the primary concern, I am convinced that it is the right thing to do,” said Capt. Derick Kingsley, the Commanding Officer of NAFEC.

“Our sailors and civilian employees have been working very hard to prepare, and the Blue Angels have been honing there performance here during their winter training. We appreciate the huge support we receive from our local communities, and the air show is a great way to give back. I understand the disappointment that canceling the show will create here in the Imperial Valley.”

For anyone that purchased upgraded seating or chalets tickets through MWR, the ticketing office will contact customers to provide a refund.