DEA arrests more than 600 in connection with drug cartel

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY)-More than 600 arrests have been made in a federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) sting against a Mexican drug cartel.

NBC Chicago reports 50 of those arrests were near Chicago.

On Wednesday, the DEA announced the conclusion of "Project Python," a six-month sting targeting the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

A $10 million reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the cartel's leader, Nemesio Ruben Osequera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho."

According to NBC Chicago, the DEA says the cartel is one of the five most dangerous criminal organizations in the world, and that the sting is the “single largest strike” by U.S. authorities against it.

The cartel “has used extreme violence, extortion and bribes to steadily expand trafficking networks,” DEA Chicago Division Special Agent-in-Charge Robert J. Bell said in a statement.