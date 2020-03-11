CDC to award Arizona with funds in support of COVID-19

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY)-Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide the State of Arizona $11,201,871 in support of their efforts to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

“CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”

Last week, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 that contains $8.3 billion in the agency coronavirus aid packages.

As of today, CDC is awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes. CDC will use existing networks to reach out to state and local jurisdictions to access this initial funding.