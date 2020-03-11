BREAKING NEWS: Two Coronavirus cases confirmed in Imperial County

Top Stories

To date, there have been seven persons under investigation for COVID-19 infection in Imperial County.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical center has confirmed that two residents tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Imperial County Public Health Department said the couple has a history of travel to Florida where COVID-19 is circulating. One of the individuals is recovering at home while the other is in critical condition at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Due to confidentiality issues, no other information is being shared about the patients.

The San Diego Public Health Department confirmed the test results Wednesday.

No word on whether this patient is the same one that was reported over the weekend with a possible Coronavirus contraction.

Dr. Stephen Munday, County Health Officer stated, “The positive test results of two Imperial County residents for COVID-19 is an indication that we need to work diligently to prevent the virus from spreading in our community. It is also an important reminder that our surveillance system is working effectively. The health and safety of our residents is our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with all our local providers and community groups in response to COVID-19.”

The situation with COVID-19 is very fluid and changing daily. The Imperial County Public Health Department said it is collaborating closely with federal, state and local officials in addition to health officials from Baja California to assure healthcare providers, and community members have the most updated information in order to make informed decisions for their agencies.

The Imperial County Public Health Department is recommending the following steps as best practices to prevent respiratory illness including COVID-19:

· Wash hands often with soap and water

· Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

· Stay home when you are sick

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick

· Cover your cough or sneeze

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

The Imperial County Public Health Department will be sharing weekly updates every Thursday afternoon via its department website, social media platforms and email distribution to provide a situation update to media, community partners and community members. These updates will be maintained until further notice.

For general information about COVID-19, the public is encouraged to visit the Imperial County Public Health Department website at www.icphd.org or the California Department of Public Health website at www.cdph.ca.gov. The public is encouraged to follow the Department’s official social media platforms for the most updated information.

There are still pending confirmatory results from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

