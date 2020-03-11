Skip to Content
Arizona Gov. Ducey declares a public health emergency

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-Governor Doug Ducey declares a public health emergency due to the coronavirus in the state of Arizona.

AzFamily reports the declaration will allow the state to tap into emergency resources as needed to fight the virus and gives healthcare officials the ability to obtain needed medication and supplies.

Reports say Ducey issued an order requiring insurance companies to cover out of pocket network providers and cover 100% of the cost for coronavirus care.

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

