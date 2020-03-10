‘Fuerza Rosa’ assists women who experience domestic abuse

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (T3)-The Mexicali police establish a new unit for emergency calls for domestic violence.

The unit called "Fuerza Rosa" will be assisting women victims of domestic violence.

On average, 3,000 assistance cases are registered monthly, this figure exceeds the number of visits to other crimes.

The unit is made up of police officers specialized in attending women and children who have been attacked.

The unit will also provide psychological, legal and support to assaulted women who do not have a job.

Local companies participate in this unit and have joined to support vulnerable women with job offers.

This is the first time Mexicali police offers comprehensive care to women victims of domestic violence.