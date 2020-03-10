Coachella and Stagecoach festivals in talks to move to October due to Coronavirus

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY)-California music festival Coachella and Stagecoach are reportedly in talks to postpone this year's festival to October.

Billboard reports officials with promoter Goldenvoice are working on a plan to try to move the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival to the weekends of October 9 and 16.

However, Riverside County officials will have to pull the 20-year-old event's permit to bring over 250,000 fans over two weekends to Indio, Calif.

Reports say postponing the massive festival until October is a huge endeavor involving hundreds of artists and their representatives, as well as hundreds of contractors and vendors.

This year's Coachella headliners include Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, and Travis Scott.

According to Billboard, organizers hope to know the answer within 48 hours if the move is possible. If not, the 2020 version of Coachella and Stagecoach will likely be canceled.