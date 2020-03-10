Calexico CBP Officers find man hidden inside seat of car

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found a man hiding in the rear seat of a car, and the driver, an 18-year-old woman, was arrested.

CBP says the 18-year-old arrived at the Calexico West Port of Entry on Monday driving a black Mitsubishi.

She was sent to secondary for a more in-depth examination of her vehicle.

After screening the vehicle, a canine alerted to the vehicle's rear seat. That's when officers discovered a 48-year-old man hiding. The man was taken out of the compartment and was taken in for further processing.

CBP officers took the driver, a U.S. citizen into custody and transported her to the Imperial County Jail where she awaits criminal proceedings.

“The primary focus of our national security mission is to protect the American homeland from all threats,” said CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego, Pete Flores.

“Although we routinely encounter individuals attempting to enter our country illegally, this incident serves as another example of the inhumane tactics human smugglers will utilize in order to circumvent our laws,” Flores continued.