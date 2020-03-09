Women in Mexicali march against gender violence

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-With scarfs on their faces and banners in their hands, women of all ages and social classes took to the streets to demand a halt to violence and femicide in Mexicali on International Women's Day.

Johana Elizabeth Pérez, who demanded justice for her sister María Luisa Pérez, says her sister was murdered in her own house with over 47 stabs in 2018.

The crime remains unpunished, as does the case of Valeria Ahumada, who was killed the same year in the hands of her boyfriend.

The march led by feminists was made up of students, homemakers, men, families of murdered women, and the LGBT community.

The mood changed when the women stopped at the Lázaro Cárdenas monument.

The women damaged the statue with paint everywhere, sprayed the monument with pink color, scratched the memorial plaque, and spray painted the stairs with slogans “Ni una sola más” “Estado Feminicida” among others.

Finally, they withdrew and concluded the protest with a commemorative circle in honor of the women killed in Mexicali.

It is estimated that more than 1,000 people participated in the protest. Unlike other cities in the country, the rally in Mexicali was peaceful.

So far this year in Baja California, 22 women have been killed.