Possible street racing kills two adults in Phoenix and injures two child under five

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Two adults are dead and two children injured after a crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety received a report of a crash with serious injuries.

When troopers arrived they found two adults and two children inside the crashed vehicle.

Both adults were killed.

A 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were also inside the vehicle.

They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe that the vehicle was racing another car just before the crash happened.

The other car involved did not come into physical contact with the crashed car but may have played a role.

Troopers are still investigating to learn more.