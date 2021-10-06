Overnight shooting leaves 1 man dead in downtown Phoenix

State & Regional News

Police say suspect claims self defense

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The Phoenix Police Department (PPD) reports a man has been fatally shot in downtown Phoenix, with the suspect claiming self defense.

Officers confirm finding a man dead when responding to the shooting Tuesday at about 3:15 a.m. They later identified the deceased person as 28-year-old Pete Barnett-Gearhart.

Investigators say the suspect was cooperative, telling police that he shot Barnett-Gearhart in self defense after a fight.

"A man advised officers he shot the victim in self-defense after a fight. That man remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review," PPD spokesperson Ann Justus told AzCentral in an email Tuesday evening.

The PPD has not released the suspect’s name and age.

Police say they will submit the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review to see if any charges are forthcoming.