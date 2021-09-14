Three jump from second-floor window to escape apartment fire

Department unsure what sparked first flame

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The Phoenix Fire Department (PFD) confirms three people jumped out of a second-floor window to escape smoke and flames from an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

A department spokesman says the trio hopped before firefighters had a chance to arrive. The representative also reports that two families were displaced by the fire.

PFD officials did not release any details on the victim's inquires; other than, two were seriously injured.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire either.