Three jump from second-floor window to escape apartment fire
Department unsure what sparked first flame
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The Phoenix Fire Department (PFD) confirms three people jumped out of a second-floor window to escape smoke and flames from an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
A department spokesman says the trio hopped before firefighters had a chance to arrive. The representative also reports that two families were displaced by the fire.
PFD officials did not release any details on the victim's inquires; other than, two were seriously injured.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire either.
