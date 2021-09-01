Texas abortion law goes into effect on Wednesday

State & Regional News

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Texas now has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country as the controversial law takes effect Wednesday, after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block it.

The law prevents women from getting abortions after six weeks of gestation, which is before many even know they are pregnant.

The law also allows citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain and abortion.

Rights groups see the law as a direct challenge to Roe vs Wade--the landmark decision legalizing abortion. It is unclear if the law will stay in the books or if further legal action will stop it.

The Supreme Court is poised to also rule on a 15 week abortion ban in Mississippi.