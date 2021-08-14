Man stabbed, reporter attacked at LA anti-mask protest

State & Regional News

Protestors seeking "medical freedom"

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP/CBS) — The Los Angeles Police Department and local media say a man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates at Los Angeles’ City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counter-protesters.

About 2 p.m., a group of people holding American flags and signs calling for “medical freedom” arrived at City Hall around 2 p.m. for the rally, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Counter-protesters gathered nearby. About half an hour later, a fight broke out between the protesters and counter-protesters.

A reporter for KPCC radio told police he was attacked while trying to conduct an interview.